2,615 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Purchased by Satovsky Asset Management LLC

Satovsky Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,615 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000. Meta Platforms comprises 0.1% of Satovsky Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $1,732,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,051,000. Courier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Sterneck Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,203,000. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,433,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $78,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,030,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $4,453,547.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at $789,976. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $78,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,153 shares in the company, valued at $6,030,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,444 shares of company stock valued at $12,363,759 over the last quarter. 14.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.60.

META traded down $1.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $210.20. The stock had a trading volume of 4,098,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,972,322. The firm has a market cap of $544.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.08. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

