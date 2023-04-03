26,243 Shares in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Purchased by Kennon Green & Company LLC

Kennon Green & Company LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 26,243 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,603,000. Starbucks makes up 2.6% of Kennon Green & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 19,316.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,618,502 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $810,455,000 after buying an additional 9,568,965 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,962,000. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $482,273,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,598,025 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,038,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $227,839,000. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,953. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,962 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,953. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,658 shares of company stock valued at $820,706 over the last quarter. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $104.41. The company had a trading volume of 635,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,096,551. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.32. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $110.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SBUX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.74.

Starbucks Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.