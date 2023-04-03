28,004 Shares in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Purchased by Hoxton Planning & Management LLC

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,000. iShares U.S. Technology ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Hoxton Planning & Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. DAGCO Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 7,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 4,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Investors Network Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Prudent Investors Network Inc. now owns 5,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of IYW traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $92.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,707. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $69.49 and a 1-year high of $105.08. The stock has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.87.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.