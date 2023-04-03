3,079 Shares in 3M (NYSE:MMM) Acquired by Hoxton Planning & Management LLC

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,079 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in 3M by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,685,523 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,229,834,000 after purchasing an additional 94,802 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in 3M by 7.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,684,639,000 after purchasing an additional 758,126 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in 3M by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,413,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,103,670,000 after purchasing an additional 44,714 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in 3M by 2.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,363,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $703,151,000 after purchasing an additional 167,594 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in 3M by 3.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,557,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $589,837,000 after acquiring an additional 155,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on MMM. Barclays reduced their price objective on 3M from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on 3M in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.85.

3M Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $105.06. 320,708 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,549,787. The stock has a market cap of $57.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. 3M has a 12-month low of $100.16 and a 12-month high of $154.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.31.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 16.88%. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.11%.

3M Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Featured Stories

