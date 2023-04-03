4,770 Shares in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Acquired by Verum Partners LLC

Verum Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF comprises about 0.9% of Verum Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 747.6% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PRFZ stock traded down $1.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $163.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,610. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $169.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.23. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.17. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a one year low of $144.81 and a one year high of $185.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a $0.601 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

