5,131 Shares in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Bought by Avaii Wealth Management LLC

Avaii Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,033.3% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,006.5% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

LYB stock traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $95.22. 799,541 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,077,734. The company has a market cap of $31.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $71.46 and a one year high of $117.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.48.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 32.96% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.63 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 40.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LYB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.95.

Insider Activity at LyondellBasell Industries

In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total value of $989,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,711,924. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

