5,935 Shares in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Acquired by Cassia Capital Partners LLC

Cassia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000. Duke Energy comprises 0.5% of Cassia Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 21,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. AFS Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $1,070,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DUK shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.70.

In related news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total transaction of $189,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DUK traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $96.34. 960,888 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,967,816. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.70. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.76 and a fifty-two week high of $116.33. The stock has a market cap of $74.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.42.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 121.08%.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

