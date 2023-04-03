7Pixels (7PXS) Price Hits $2.57 on Top Exchanges

7Pixels (7PXS) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. 7Pixels has a market capitalization of $41.71 million and approximately $21,369.45 worth of 7Pixels was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 7Pixels token can currently be bought for approximately $2.57 or 0.00009267 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, 7Pixels has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About 7Pixels

7Pixels’ launch date was June 6th, 2022. 7Pixels’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,200,000 tokens. The official message board for 7Pixels is medium.com/@7pixelsofficial. 7Pixels’ official website is 7pixels.io. 7Pixels’ official Twitter account is @7pixels_nft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling 7Pixels

According to CryptoCompare, “7Pixels (7PXS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. 7Pixels has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of 7Pixels is 2.65655894 USD and is up 0.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $21,502.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://7pixels.io/.”

