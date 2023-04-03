AB Dynamics (OTCMKTS:ABDDF) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of AB Dynamics (OTCMKTS:ABDDF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating on the stock.
Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of AB Dynamics from $1,530.00 to $1,800.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th.
AB Dynamics Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ABDDF remained flat at C$33.00 during trading on Monday. AB Dynamics has a 1 year low of C$33.00 and a 1 year high of C$33.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$33.00.
AB Dynamics Company Profile
AB Dynamics plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and supply of vehicle test and development systems, and verification products and services for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), autonomous vehicle technology, and vehicle dynamics in the United Kingdom, Germany, the United States of America, China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AB Dynamics (ABDDF)
- OPEC Slashes Production: The Start of a New Oil Bull Market?
- McDonald’s Stock Breaks Higher and Could Have a Bigger Upside
- Can These 2 Pet Stocks Escape the Doghouse?
- Bellwether PPG Industries Raises Guidance, Stock Follows
- Mullen Automotive Building Momentum With Class-1 Vans
Receive News & Ratings for AB Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.