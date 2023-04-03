AB Dynamics (OTCMKTS:ABDDF) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of AB Dynamics (OTCMKTS:ABDDF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of AB Dynamics from $1,530.00 to $1,800.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th.

Get AB Dynamics alerts:

AB Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ABDDF remained flat at C$33.00 during trading on Monday. AB Dynamics has a 1 year low of C$33.00 and a 1 year high of C$33.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$33.00.

AB Dynamics Company Profile

AB Dynamics plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and supply of vehicle test and development systems, and verification products and services for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), autonomous vehicle technology, and vehicle dynamics in the United Kingdom, Germany, the United States of America, China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AB Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.