AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises approximately 1.9% of Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $15,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Dell Group LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 108.7% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in AbbVie by 85.3% during the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in AbbVie during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $159.64. 701,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,251,380. The company has a market cap of $281.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.62. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.09 and a 12 month high of $175.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $151.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.32.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 154.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 89.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ABBV. SVB Securities raised shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $182.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.12.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $1,505,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $2,440,401.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,841.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $1,505,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,746 shares of company stock valued at $24,267,450 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Featured Articles

