Acuity Brands (AYI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 4th. Analysts expect Acuity Brands to post earnings of $2.28 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.34. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 21.40% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $997.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. Acuity Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Acuity Brands to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Acuity Brands Trading Up 2.0 %

AYI opened at $182.73 on Monday. Acuity Brands has a 12 month low of $142.71 and a 12 month high of $202.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $187.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.03.

Acuity Brands Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.74%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Acuity Brands from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Acuity Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Acuity Brands from $188.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acuity Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 4,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.51, for a total value of $739,573.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,941,540.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 4,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.51, for a total value of $739,573.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,941,540.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 2,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total value of $385,399.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,429.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acuity Brands

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AYI. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Acuity Brands by 6.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,688 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,916,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 3.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,834 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,982,396 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $564,568,000 after purchasing an additional 25,598 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the first quarter valued at $1,395,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 9.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc operates as an industrial technology company, which engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. It operates through the Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls and Intelligent Spaces Group segments. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

