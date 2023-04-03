Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Short Interest Up 6.6% in March

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a growth of 6.6% from the February 28th total of 1,210,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 244,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days.

A number of research analysts have commented on ATGE shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Adtalem Global Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th.

NYSE:ATGE traded down $0.27 on Monday, reaching $38.35. 104,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,686. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.01. Adtalem Global Education has a 52-week low of $27.85 and a 52-week high of $44.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.74 and a 200-day moving average of $38.48.

Adtalem Global Education ( NYSE:ATGE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.29. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $363.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in Adtalem Global Education by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,641,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,599,000 after purchasing an additional 611,402 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,303,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,581,000 after acquiring an additional 115,954 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,766,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,721,000 after acquiring an additional 173,738 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 1,102.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 922,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,182,000 after acquiring an additional 845,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 821,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,176,000 after acquiring an additional 30,327 shares in the last quarter.

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry.

