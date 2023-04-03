Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Trading 7% Higher

Shares of Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) traded up 7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.69 and last traded at $1.69. 127,694 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 442,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADV has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Advantage Solutions from $2.60 to $2.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Advantage Solutions from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th.

Get Advantage Solutions alerts:

Advantage Solutions Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Advantage Solutions

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADV. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Advantage Solutions by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 150,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Advantage Solutions by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 529,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,379,000 after buying an additional 20,843 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advantage Solutions by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 17,984 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advantage Solutions by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 151,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 22,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advantage Solutions by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,774,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,603,000 after buying an additional 62,402 shares during the last quarter. 26.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.