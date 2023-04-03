Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Separately, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Aehr Test Systems from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th.

Shares of AEHR traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.55. 2,758,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,823,292. The firm has a market capitalization of $903.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.43 and a beta of 2.01. Aehr Test Systems has a twelve month low of $6.71 and a twelve month high of $40.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.83.

Aehr Test Systems ( NASDAQ:AEHR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). Aehr Test Systems had a net margin of 22.61% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The firm had revenue of $17.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Aehr Test Systems news, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 50,000 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,591,530. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Rhea J. Posedel sold 40,000 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total transaction of $1,256,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 563,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,703,979.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 50,000 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,591,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 386,952 shares of company stock valued at $13,125,489. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 217.1% during the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 891,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,921,000 after acquiring an additional 610,425 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 114.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 721,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,505,000 after buying an additional 384,636 shares during the period. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 190.0% during the third quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 508,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,168,000 after buying an additional 333,039 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 49.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 766,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,791,000 after buying an additional 253,700 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Aehr Test Systems by 181.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 344,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,924,000 after purchasing an additional 221,983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.97% of the company’s stock.

Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

