Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Trading Down 4.2%

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.10 and last traded at $29.71. 595,214 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 1,784,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AEHR. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Aehr Test Systems from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Aehr Test Systems Trading Up 4.5 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.96 and its 200 day moving average is $25.72. The company has a market capitalization of $899.70 million, a P/E ratio of 63.31 and a beta of 2.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Aehr Test Systems ( NASDAQ:AEHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $17.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.00 million. Aehr Test Systems had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 22.61%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Aehr Test Systems news, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,762,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey Gates Scott sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $409,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 114,668 shares in the company, valued at $3,129,289.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 386,952 shares of company stock worth $13,125,489 in the last three months. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Aehr Test Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEHR. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 11,927 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 378,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,207,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,265,000 after buying an additional 64,226 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.97% of the company’s stock.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

Featured Articles

