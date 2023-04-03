agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Short Interest Update

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,170,000 shares, an increase of 11.0% from the February 28th total of 33,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 17.1 days. Currently, 17.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AGL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on agilon health from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on agilon health from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on agilon health in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on agilon health from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.38.

AGL traded up $1.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,391,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,572,031. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. agilon health has a one year low of $14.82 and a one year high of $29.44.

In other news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 28,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $667,330.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,625 shares of the company's stock, valued at $598,856.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 8,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total value of $197,817.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,426 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $254,811.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,560 shares of company stock valued at $1,651,339. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in agilon health by 20.5% in the third quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 163,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 27,876 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of agilon health during the third quarter valued at $803,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of agilon health during the third quarter valued at $223,000. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of agilon health during the third quarter valued at $780,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of agilon health by 7.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 871,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,404,000 after acquiring an additional 59,901 shares in the last quarter.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

