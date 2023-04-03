Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Albertsons Companies has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.77.

Shares of ACI opened at $20.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.66, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.80. Albertsons Companies has a fifty-two week low of $19.14 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.71.

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 10th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $18.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.50 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 60.71%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 25th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.83%.

In other news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $630,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,563.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $630,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,563.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Omer Gajial sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $757,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,140 shares in the company, valued at $529,197. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACI. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $950,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $451,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,286,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $450,000. 65.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

