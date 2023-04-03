Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.17.

ALBO has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wedbush cut shares of Albireo Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Cowen lowered shares of Albireo Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $68.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $49.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Simon N.R. Harford sold 1,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total transaction of $77,788.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,245.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Martha J. Carter sold 938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $41,178.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,081.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Simon N.R. Harford sold 1,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total transaction of $77,788.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,245.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,873 shares of company stock worth $169,731. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Albireo Pharma Price Performance

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 169.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Albireo Pharma by 4,397.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Albireo Pharma by 131.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Albireo Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Albireo Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Albireo Pharma stock opened at $44.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $913.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.03. Albireo Pharma has a 1 year low of $16.02 and a 1 year high of $45.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.64.

About Albireo Pharma

Albireo Pharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.

