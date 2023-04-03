Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 147,600 shares, an increase of 9.6% from the February 28th total of 134,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alpha Pro Tech in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpha Pro Tech

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Alpha Pro Tech by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Alpha Pro Tech by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in Alpha Pro Tech by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 20,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 6,850 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha Pro Tech in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha Pro Tech in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.55% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Pro Tech Price Performance

Alpha Pro Tech Company Profile

APT traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.18. 6,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,966. Alpha Pro Tech has a 1 year low of $3.81 and a 1 year high of $4.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.25 million, a P/E ratio of 16.00 and a beta of -0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.20.

Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. engages in the business of protecting people, products and environment. It develops, manufactures and markets disposable and limited use protective apparel products for the industries, clean room, medical and dental markets. The company operates through the Disposable Protective Apparel and Building Supply segments.

