Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) was down 6.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.20 and last traded at $3.20. Approximately 3,512,948 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 4,104,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ATUS. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen cut their target price on Altice USA from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Altice USA from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. TD Securities cut their target price on Altice USA from $6.00 to $4.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Altice USA from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.96.

Altice USA Trading Down 6.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altice USA

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 51.00%. Altice USA’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altice USA in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Altice USA by 150.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Altice USA by 798.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Altice USA during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Altice USA during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Optimum Mobile, Altice Business, News 12 Networks, Cheddar News, a4 Advertising, and i24 News. The company was founded by Patrick Drahi in 2001 and is headquartered in Long Island City, NY.

Further Reading

