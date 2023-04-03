Altimar Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:ATAQ) Short Interest Down 8.9% in March

Altimar Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:ATAQ – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 8.9% from the February 28th total of 4,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altimar Acquisition Corp. III during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $476,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Altimar Acquisition Corp. III during the fourth quarter worth approximately $900,000. Centiva Capital LP boosted its position in Altimar Acquisition Corp. III by 3.2% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 126,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL boosted its position in Altimar Acquisition Corp. III by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 133,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 42,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyrus Capital S.A.M. acquired a new stake in Altimar Acquisition Corp. III during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,388,000. 68.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altimar Acquisition Corp. III alerts:

Altimar Acquisition Corp. III Trading Up 0.9 %

Altimar Acquisition Corp. III stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.18. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,395. Altimar Acquisition Corp. III has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $10.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.04.

About Altimar Acquisition Corp. III

Altimar Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Altimar Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimar Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.