American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) EVP Sells $76,794.13 in Stock

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 5,761 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $76,794.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 172,003 shares in the company, valued at $2,292,799.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AEO traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.54. 3,650,967 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,881,398. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.43. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a one year low of $9.46 and a one year high of $18.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.56 and a 200 day moving average of $13.50.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 2.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Eagle Outfitters Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.52%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AEO. StockNews.com began coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.62.

Institutional Trading of American Eagle Outfitters

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

