American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Receives $45.30 Average Target Price from Analysts

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.30.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AEL. Raymond James upgraded American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Piper Sandler cut American Equity Investment Life from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered American Equity Investment Life from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

Insider Activity at American Equity Investment Life

In other news, Director Alan David Matula purchased 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.50 per share, with a total value of $252,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,417,941. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

American Equity Investment Life Trading Up 1.1 %

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEL. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 72,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,890,000 after buying an additional 8,175 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in American Equity Investment Life by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 15,909 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in American Equity Investment Life by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,317,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,512,000 after purchasing an additional 49,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in American Equity Investment Life by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 72,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AEL opened at $36.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. American Equity Investment Life has a 1 year low of $28.05 and a 1 year high of $48.37.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $654.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.84 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 86.25%. The company’s revenue was down 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

