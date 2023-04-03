American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
American Shared Hospital Services engages in leasing radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to healthcare providers. Its equipment includes Gamma Knife, PBRT, and IGRT. The Gamma Knife radiosurgery equipment is a non-invasive treatment for malignant and benign brain tumors, vascular malformations and trigeminal neuralgia.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Shared Hospital Services (AMS)
