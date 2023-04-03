American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Thrive Wealth Management LLC

Thrive Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth $29,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 379.3% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 76.8% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:AMT opened at $204.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $178.17 and a 52-week high of $282.47. The company has a market capitalization of $95.15 billion, a PE ratio of 53.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.06.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($3.63). American Tower had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 16.49%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 162.50%.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In related news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $380,128.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,830,620.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other American Tower news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $380,128.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,830,620.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total value of $449,429.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,743,248.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,587 shares of company stock valued at $1,947,849. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMT. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.76.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

