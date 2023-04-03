Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stephens

Research analysts at Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.25.

NASDAQ:ABCB traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.99. 297,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,747. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.13. Ameris Bancorp has a 1-year low of $34.28 and a 1-year high of $54.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.35 and a 200 day moving average of $47.53.

Ameris Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ABCB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $272.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.13 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 29.41% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Ameris Bancorp news, Director William I. Jr. Bowen bought 670 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.20 per share, for a total transaction of $27,604.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,326.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $31,774,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Ameris Bancorp by 771.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 757,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,426,000 after buying an additional 670,323 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Ameris Bancorp by 14.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,897,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $171,622,000 after buying an additional 488,485 shares during the period. Davis Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $18,856,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Ameris Bancorp by 7.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,201,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,235,000 after buying an additional 358,777 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

