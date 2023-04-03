Amp (AMP) Price Tops $0.0037 on Exchanges

Amp (AMP) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One Amp token can now be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Amp has a total market capitalization of $135.29 million and approximately $10.30 million worth of Amp was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Amp has traded up 3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Amp Token Profile

Amp’s genesis date was September 8th, 2020. Amp’s total supply is 99,213,408,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,271,610,691 tokens. The Reddit community for Amp is https://reddit.com/r/amptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Amp’s official Twitter account is @amptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Amp is amptoken.org. Amp’s official message board is medium.com/amptoken.

Buying and Selling Amp

According to CryptoCompare, “Amp is a digital collateral token created as an evolution of Flexacoin. It is designed to enable fast and secure value transfer with a focus on irreversibility. Amp is used as collateral to ensure the value of transfers during the confirmation process, which can take seconds to days. If consensus is not reached, the Amp collateral can be liquidated to cover losses. Collateral partitions are subsets of Amp tokens used for specific purposes, each with unique addresses and customizable rules and strategies. Amp is used by Flexa to build secure and transparent networks that accrue value.”

