Analysts Set Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Price Target at $48.38

Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.38.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Kilroy Realty from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Kilroy Realty from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kilroy Realty

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 147,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,743,000 after acquiring an additional 61,165 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 118,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,001,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,527,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,813,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,569,000 after acquiring an additional 342,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Price Performance

Kilroy Realty Dividend Announcement

KRC stock opened at $32.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. Kilroy Realty has a 52-week low of $27.03 and a 52-week high of $79.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 109.09%.

About Kilroy Realty

(Get Rating)

Kilroy Realty Corp. operates as a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Greater Seattle.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.