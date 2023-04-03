Analysts Set Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Target Price at $64.74

Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.74.

NDAQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Nasdaq from $73.33 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Nasdaq from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Nasdaq from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Nasdaq from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $54.67 on Monday. Nasdaq has a fifty-two week low of $46.77 and a fifty-two week high of $69.22. The stock has a market cap of $26.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.65 and a 200-day moving average of $60.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $906.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Nasdaq will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nasdaq

In other Nasdaq news, insider Michelle Lynn Daly sold 1,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $118,980.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,223.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michelle Lynn Daly sold 1,998 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $118,980.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,223.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total value of $121,653.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,082,153.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,198 shares of company stock worth $712,669 in the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 3,142.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 838.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

See Also

