Analysts Set The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Target Price at $83.65

Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.50.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SCHW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $99.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $81.50 to $67.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In related news, Director Marianne Catherine Brown purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.47 per share, with a total value of $267,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,844.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Marianne Catherine Brown purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.47 per share, with a total value of $267,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,844.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Richard A. Wurster purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.39 per share, with a total value of $108,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 101,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,514,656.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,706,960 and sold 728,106 shares valued at $58,067,403. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $52.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $93.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.93. Charles Schwab has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $93.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 34.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.