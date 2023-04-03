Anyswap Trading Down 0.1% Over Last Week (ANY)

Anyswap (ANY) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. In the last seven days, Anyswap has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One Anyswap token can now be purchased for $9.26 or 0.00033396 BTC on popular exchanges. Anyswap has a total market capitalization of $172.62 million and $16,579.80 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Anyswap Token Profile

Anyswap launched on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 tokens. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @anyswapnetwork. Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap. The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard.

Buying and Selling Anyswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap (ANY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Anyswap has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Anyswap is 9.14511384 USD and is down -5.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 100 active market(s) with $103,870.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anyswap.exchange/dashboard.”

