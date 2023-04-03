Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Short Interest Update

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 522,400 shares, a growth of 7.0% from the February 28th total of 488,200 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 225,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Industrial Technologies

In other news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 4,186 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $606,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,744 shares in the company, valued at $49,262,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 4,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $606,970.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,262,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 21,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total value of $3,122,561.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,160,703.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Applied Industrial Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIT. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 30.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 9.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Performance

AIT stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $141.72. 41,463 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,613. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.19. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $149.42.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.44 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 7.32%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is 17.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AIT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $138.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business segments. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

