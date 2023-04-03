ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Shares Gap Down to $30.12

ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $30.12, but opened at $29.42. ArcelorMittal shares last traded at $29.54, with a volume of 353,550 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on ArcelorMittal from €24.50 ($26.34) to €23.00 ($24.73) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group raised ArcelorMittal from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays downgraded ArcelorMittal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America raised ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ArcelorMittal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.68.
ArcelorMittal Stock Down 3.2 %
The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.65.
ArcelorMittal Announces Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MT. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the fourth quarter valued at about $670,000. Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 93,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after buying an additional 7,319 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 60,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 15,222 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,416,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,145,000 after buying an additional 128,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.40% of the company’s stock.
About ArcelorMittal
ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA; Brazil; Europe; Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ArcelorMittal (MT)
- Bellwether PPG Industries Raises Guidance, Stock Follows
- Mullen Automotive Building Momentum With Class-1 Vans
- 2 Regional Banks to Buy Amid the Chaos
- Levi Strauss Is A Good Fit For 2023
- What OPEC’s Oil Cut Means For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.