ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Shares Gap Down to $30.12

ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $30.12, but opened at $29.42. ArcelorMittal shares last traded at $29.54, with a volume of 353,550 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on ArcelorMittal from €24.50 ($26.34) to €23.00 ($24.73) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group raised ArcelorMittal from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays downgraded ArcelorMittal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America raised ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ArcelorMittal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.68.

ArcelorMittal Stock Down 3.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.65.

ArcelorMittal Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. ArcelorMittal’s payout ratio is 3.23%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MT. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the fourth quarter valued at about $670,000. Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 93,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after buying an additional 7,319 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 60,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 15,222 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,416,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,145,000 after buying an additional 128,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA; Brazil; Europe; Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

