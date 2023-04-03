Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered Argo Group International from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Compass Point lowered shares of Argo Group International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

Get Argo Group International alerts:

Argo Group International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARGO opened at $29.29 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.10. Argo Group International has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $45.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 0.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Argo Group International

Argo Group International ( NYSE:ARGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($2.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.62) by ($1.07). The business had revenue of $379.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.90 million. Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 9.98% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. On average, equities analysts predict that Argo Group International will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Argo Group International by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 391,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,124,000 after acquiring an additional 88,016 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Argo Group International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $879,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Argo Group International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Argo Group International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,687,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Argo Group International in the 4th quarter valued at $402,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

About Argo Group International

(Get Rating)

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.