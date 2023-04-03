ARMOR (ARMOR) Trading Up 2.1% Over Last 7 Days

ARMOR (ARMOR) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 3rd. Over the last seven days, ARMOR has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. ARMOR has a total market cap of $403,167.43 and approximately $31.65 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ARMOR token can now be purchased for $0.0056 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001333 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00329820 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ARMOR Token Profile

ARMOR’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,701,072 tokens. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. ARMOR’s official message board is medium.com/@armor.fi. ARMOR’s official website is armor.fi.

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides *Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ* coverage for user funds across various protocols.

Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system.”

ARMOR Token Trading

