Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Given a €2.70 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €2.70 ($2.90) target price on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1 – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AT1 has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €2.50 ($2.69) price objective on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Thursday. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €5.20 ($5.59) price target on Aroundtown in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €3.00 ($3.23) price target on Aroundtown in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group set a €2.00 ($2.15) target price on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €2.00 ($2.15) target price on shares of Aroundtown in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Aroundtown Stock Performance

Shares of AT1 stock opened at €1.31 ($1.41) on Thursday. Aroundtown has a 12 month low of €1.20 ($1.29) and a 12 month high of €5.26 ($5.66). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €2.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is €2.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 3.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.94.

About Aroundtown

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

