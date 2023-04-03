Artemis Investment Management LLP Cuts Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Artemis Investment Management LLP cut its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 913,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 270,401 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.14% of Delta Air Lines worth $30,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,356,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,974,193,000 after purchasing an additional 917,225 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 22,369,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $627,683,000 after buying an additional 1,067,362 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 177.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,815,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $247,374,000 after buying an additional 5,638,800 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,033,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $113,211,000 after buying an additional 309,194 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,211,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,079,000 after purchasing an additional 437,281 shares in the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Francis S. Blake acquired 12,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $496,910.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 93,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,618,611.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Delta Air Lines news, Director Francis S. Blake bought 12,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $496,910.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 93,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,618,611.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total transaction of $189,350.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 278,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,554,823.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,980 shares of company stock valued at $1,696,902. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Argus upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.53.

Shares of DAL stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.41. 2,740,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,053,913. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.26. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $46.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $13.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.03 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 45.69% and a net margin of 2.61%. On average, analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

About Delta Air Lines

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

See Also

