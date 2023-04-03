Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $95.90 Million Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Artemis Investment Management LLP reduced its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,142,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 273,540 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.06% of NextEra Energy worth $95,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $493,266,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 189,253,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,839,329,000 after buying an additional 3,870,385 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 9,209.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,935,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,770,000 after buying an additional 1,914,802 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,737,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,904 shares during the period. Finally, CCLA Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,651,000. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Erste Group Bank upgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.58.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.51 on Monday, reaching $76.57. 965,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,114,514. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.22 and a one year high of $91.35. The company has a market capitalization of $152.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.04 and a 200 day moving average of $79.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.47%.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. bought 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.44 per share, for a total transaction of $995,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,749,111.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NextEra Energy news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.86 per share, for a total transaction of $74,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 41,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,089,996.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. bought 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.44 per share, with a total value of $995,808.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 129,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,749,111.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 18,872 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,721. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

