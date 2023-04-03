Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Cut to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ASND. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ascendis Pharma A/S currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.50.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Down 31.6 %

NASDAQ ASND traded down $33.92 on Monday, reaching $73.30. The company had a trading volume of 4,905,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,014. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 5.39. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1-year low of $61.58 and a 1-year high of $134.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.27 and its 200-day moving average is $114.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.50) by ($1.28). The company had revenue of $23.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.31 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 114.11% and a negative net margin of 1,149.60%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,165,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $480,173,000 after purchasing an additional 295,224 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,665,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $547,552,000 after purchasing an additional 594,855 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 89.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,316,215 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $308,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,757 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $378,603,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,828,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $345,417,000 after acquiring an additional 796,087 shares during the period.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.