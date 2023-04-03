Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) PT Lowered to $92.00

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Bank of America from $132.00 to $92.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 26.32% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ascendis Pharma A/S currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.27.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Ascendis Pharma A/S Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASND traded down $34.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $72.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,652,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,654. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.42. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $61.58 and a 52 week high of $134.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 5.39 and a quick ratio of 4.63.

Institutional Trading of Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.50) by ($1.28). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 1,149.60% and a negative return on equity of 114.11%. The firm had revenue of $23.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.31 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,165,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $480,173,000 after purchasing an additional 295,224 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,665,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $547,552,000 after purchasing an additional 594,855 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 89.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,316,215 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $308,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,757 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $378,603,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,828,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $345,417,000 after purchasing an additional 796,087 shares during the period.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

(Get Rating)

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.