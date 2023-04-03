Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Director Sells $12,204.06 in Stock

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Rating) Director John G. Mchutchison sold 14,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.82, for a total transaction of $12,204.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 177,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,658.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Assembly Biosciences Price Performance
NASDAQ:ASMB opened at $0.84 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.44. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.77 and a 12-month high of $2.42.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Assembly Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Assembly Biosciences from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Assembly Biosciences
Assembly Biosciences Company Profile
Assembly Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of products for infectious diseases, such as chronic hepatitis B virus and illnesses associated with a dysbiotic microbiome. It focuses on two innovative platform programs: oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus, and the oral synthetic live biotherapeutics candidate.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Assembly Biosciences (ASMB)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for Assembly Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assembly Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.