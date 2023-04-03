Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Director Sells $12,204.06 in Stock

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Rating) Director John G. Mchutchison sold 14,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.82, for a total transaction of $12,204.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 177,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,658.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Assembly Biosciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:ASMB opened at $0.84 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.44. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.77 and a 12-month high of $2.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Assembly Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Assembly Biosciences from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Assembly Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $935,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 503,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 221,184 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 68,411 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Assembly Biosciences by 587.6% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 76,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 65,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 3.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,418,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after buying an additional 53,157 shares during the last quarter. 34.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of products for infectious diseases, such as chronic hepatitis B virus and illnesses associated with a dysbiotic microbiome. It focuses on two innovative platform programs: oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus, and the oral synthetic live biotherapeutics candidate.

