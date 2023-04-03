AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Trading Down 7.3%

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 7.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.69 and last traded at $4.71. Approximately 2,634,223 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 1,658,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.08.

AST SpaceMobile Stock Down 7.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $886.18 million, a PE ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 10.64, a quick ratio of 10.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASTS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 357.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.13% of the company’s stock.

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

