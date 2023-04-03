Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by BTIG Research from $33.00 to $10.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Athira Pharma Price Performance

NASDAQ ATHA opened at $2.50 on Thursday. Athira Pharma has a one year low of $2.22 and a one year high of $14.22. The firm has a market cap of $94.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 2.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.13 and its 200-day moving average is $3.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Athira Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Athira Pharma by 45.3% in the third quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 14,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,652 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Athira Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Athira Pharma by 853.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 16,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

About Athira Pharma

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegradation. The company's lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small molecule HGF/MET positive modulator that is in LIFT-AD Phase 3 and ACT-AD Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease.

