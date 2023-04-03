Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) and Expion360 (NASDAQ:XPON) Critical Comparison

Expion360 (NASDAQ:XPON – Get Rating) and Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Expion360 and Atkore, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Expion360 0 0 1 0 3.00 Atkore 0 1 4 0 2.80

Atkore has a consensus target price of $161.40, indicating a potential upside of 14.14%. Given Atkore’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Atkore is more favorable than Expion360.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Expion360 $7.16 million 4.75 -$4.72 million ($1.17) -4.27 Atkore $3.91 billion 1.43 $913.43 million $20.20 7.00

This table compares Expion360 and Atkore’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Atkore has higher revenue and earnings than Expion360. Expion360 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atkore, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.9% of Expion360 shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.2% of Expion360 shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Atkore shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Expion360 and Atkore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Expion360 -105.21% -215.73% -133.30% Atkore 22.58% 76.09% 35.82%

Summary

Atkore beats Expion360 on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Expion360

Expion360 Inc. designs, assembles, manufactures, and sells lithium iron phosphate batteries and supporting accessories under the VPR 4EVER name for recreational vehicles, marine, golf, industrial, residential, and off-the-grid applications. It also provides various models of industrial tiedowns; battery monitors; terminal blocks; and bus bars. The company also engages in the development of e360 Home Energy Storage systems. It serves dealers, wholesalers, and original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Yozamp Products Company, LLC and changed its name to Expion360 Inc. in November 2021. Expion360 Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Redmond, Oregon.

About Atkore

Atkore, Inc. engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Harvey, IL.

