Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes Sells 8,614 Shares

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.47, for a total transaction of $1,459,814.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 27th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.17, for a total transaction of $1,328,020.38.

On Thursday, March 23rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.67, for a total transaction of $1,315,099.38.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.65, for a total transaction of $1,357,997.10.

On Monday, March 13th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.51, for a total transaction of $1,356,791.14.

On Monday, February 27th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.55, for a total transaction of $1,426,047.70.

On Friday, February 24th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total transaction of $1,402,445.34.

On Tuesday, February 21st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.88, for a total transaction of $1,420,276.32.

On Wednesday, February 15th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.75, for a total transaction of $1,591,436.50.

On Monday, February 13th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.36, for a total transaction of $1,510,551.04.

On Monday, February 6th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.23, for a total value of $1,492,203.22.

Atlassian Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TEAM traded down $7.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $163.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,346,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,383,044. Atlassian Co. has a 1 year low of $113.86 and a 1 year high of $318.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $42.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.73 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $165.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.33). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 73.57% and a negative net margin of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $872.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.45 million. Analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEAM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 201,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,233,000 after purchasing an additional 46,418 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,075,000 after purchasing an additional 8,491 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth about $1,163,000. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth about $6,015,000. 45.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TEAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Atlassian from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Atlassian from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Atlassian from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Atlassian from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.11.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

