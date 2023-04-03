Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) CAO Sells $13,946.12 in Stock

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 68 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.09, for a total value of $13,946.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,709.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of ADSK traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $207.58. 1,468,199 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,428,649. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.20 and a 1 year high of $235.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.43, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $209.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.06.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.05. Autodesk had a return on equity of 105.43% and a net margin of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,179,584 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,395,946,000 after purchasing an additional 208,141 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,476,721 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,583,451,000 after purchasing an additional 52,315 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 2.8% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,952,997 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $925,219,000 after purchasing an additional 133,780 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,926,305 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $732,466,000 after purchasing an additional 72,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,478,505 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $650,028,000 after purchasing an additional 125,052 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on ADSK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Autodesk from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Autodesk from $257.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.40.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

