Avaii Wealth Management LLC Has $562,000 Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 132.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,036 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 8,570 shares during the period. Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 289.4% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 960 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 35.7% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 826.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 880 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WBA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.46.

Insider Activity at Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Up 2.2 %

In other news, CEO Rosalind G. Brewer purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.95 per share, for a total transaction of $339,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 369,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,559,632.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 17.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.34. 2,719,280 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,977,583. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.39 and a 12 month high of $47.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.27 and its 200-day moving average is $36.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $34.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.56 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 12.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is -52.60%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.