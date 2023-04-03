Avaii Wealth Management LLC Has $812,000 Stock Position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,240 shares during the period. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares makes up 0.7% of Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Avaii Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPXS. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $981,000. Sentinus LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the third quarter worth $2,136,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 280.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 529,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,648,000 after acquiring an additional 390,551 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 641.8% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 202,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,980,000 after purchasing an additional 175,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Trading Up 0.6 %

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.82. 8,805,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,026,420. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.62. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares has a 52 week low of $16.90 and a 52 week high of $31.42.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

