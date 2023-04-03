Avaii Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,184 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JEPI. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

NYSEARCA JEPI traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.15. 1,594,973 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,950,988. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $49.92 and a one year high of $62.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.07 and a 200-day moving average of $54.21. The stock has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.64.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

