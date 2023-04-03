Avaii Wealth Management LLC Purchases 331 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ICF. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 6,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 17,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of BATS:ICF traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,169 shares. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $88.40 and a 12-month high of $104.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.87 and a 200-day moving average of $55.86.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

